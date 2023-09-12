Rajasthan Election 2023: EC launches voter helpline app, over 50% polling booths in state to have live webcasting

Rajasthan Election 2023 Latest News: Amid all the buzz of Assembly Elections 2023, the Election Commission of India has gone into a mission mode. recently, the poll panel introduced live webcasting in polling stations at a workshop in poll-bound Rajasthan. The EC organised a workshop in the Secretariat, Jaipur, to inform political parties and the voters of the latest orders and circulars issued by the ECI.

Also Read Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Date and Schedule

In the workshop, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta addressed different political parties contesting the Rajasthan elections in 2023 and introduced different strategies to cover the elections. Gupta revealed that on the day of voting, more than 50 percent of polling booths will have live webcasting of votes to give more power to voters.



The live webcasting will be a way to achieve transparency during elections and help in monitoring votes by the Election Commission. Along with live webcasting, voters can now get election information like timing, name additions, and amendments on their registered mobile phones through SMS. An informed voter can make smarter choices. He also urged people to download e-EPIC for more information about elections.

Gupta also tried to raise awareness about the voter helpline number, which has been a success during the Karnataka elections as the Election Commission received almost 12,121 calls from voters seeking information about elections. As for political parties, information about election expenses, MCMC, pad news, fake news, electoral lists, and home voting, as well as IT apps like Suvidha App, C-Vigil App, KYC App, Voter Helpline App, and Saksham App, will be provided by the ECI.



The workshop emphasized the innovations made by the Election Department to amend the Model Code of Conduct, SVEEP, and Grievance Redressal Portal. Now voters can file complaints regarding mode of conduct through the app C-Vigil by uploading video, audio, or photos. Voters who want to know whether their name is on the voting list or not can directly scan the barcode or QR code for election-related information.