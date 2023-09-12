scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Rajasthan Election 2023: EC launches voter helpline app, over 50% polling booths in state to have live webcasting

The Election Department organised a workshop in Secretariat, Jaipur to inform political parties and the voters of latest orders and circulars issued by the ECI.

Written by Annu Mandal
Updated:
Rajasthan, assembly elections, vote, election commission, india, india news, assembly election 2023, rajasthan assembly election 2023
Rajasthan Assembly Election (representative image)

Rajasthan Election 2023 Latest News: Amid all the buzz of Assembly Elections 2023, the Election Commission of India has gone into a mission mode. recently, the poll panel introduced live webcasting in polling stations at a workshop in poll-bound Rajasthan. The EC organised a workshop in the Secretariat, Jaipur, to inform political parties and the voters of the latest orders and circulars issued by the ECI.

Also Read

In the workshop, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta addressed different political parties contesting the Rajasthan elections in 2023 and introduced different strategies to cover the elections. Gupta revealed that on the day of voting, more than 50 percent of polling booths will have live webcasting of votes to give more power to voters.

The live webcasting will be a way to achieve transparency during elections and help in monitoring votes by the Election Commission. Along with live webcasting, voters can now get election information like timing, name additions, and amendments on their registered mobile phones through SMS. An informed voter can make smarter choices. He also urged people to download e-EPIC for more information about elections.

Also Read

Gupta also tried to raise awareness about the voter helpline number, which has been a success during the Karnataka elections as the Election Commission received almost 12,121 calls from voters seeking information about elections. As for political parties, information about election expenses, MCMC, pad news, fake news, electoral lists, and home voting, as well as IT apps like Suvidha App, C-Vigil App, KYC App, Voter Helpline App, and Saksham App, will be provided by the ECI.

The workshop emphasized the innovations made by the Election Department to amend the Model Code of Conduct, SVEEP, and Grievance Redressal Portal. Now voters can file complaints regarding mode of conduct through the app C-Vigil by uploading video, audio, or photos. Voters who want to know whether their name is on the voting list or not can directly scan the barcode or QR code for election-related information.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 13:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS