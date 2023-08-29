Rajasthan Election 2023: Are you eligible to vote? Here’s how to register for assembly polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: Rajasthan is among the five state that will go for the Assembly polls later this year. The state polls will see the voters deciding the fate to send 200 lawmakers to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The date for the assembly elections has not been announced yet latest buzz say that the by the end of 2023, Rajasthan will have a new Assembly.

The Congress will be trying its best to remain in power in the state, while the BJP is looking to bank of the anti-incumbency factor.

While Congress and BJP are the main political forces in the desert state, AAP is also likely to contest election in Rajasthan. In the 2018 elections, Congress had won 99 seats which was two seats short of achieving the majority. The BJP on the other hand won 73 seats.

Also Read MP Assembly Election 2023: Tough electoral contest between BJP and Congress | Know all poll details here

Are you 18 and above?

The ECI states that in order to be enrolled as an elector, a person must be an Indian citizen who was 18 years old on the qualifying date, which is January 1 of the year of the revision of the electoral roll; a resident of the polling area of the constituency where they wish to be enrolled; and not be disqualified. Once you meet the eligibility requirements, follow the given steps to register as voter: