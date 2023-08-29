Rajasthan Election 2023: Are you eligible to vote? Here’s how to register for assembly polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: Rajasthan is among the five state that will go for the Assembly polls later this year. The state polls will see the voters deciding the fate to send 200 lawmakers to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.
The date for the assembly elections has not been announced yet latest buzz say that the by the end of 2023, Rajasthan will have a new Assembly.
The Congress will be trying its best to remain in power in the state, while the BJP is looking to bank of the anti-incumbency factor.
While Congress and BJP are the main political forces in the desert state, AAP is also likely to contest election in Rajasthan. In the 2018 elections, Congress had won 99 seats which was two seats short of achieving the majority. The BJP on the other hand won 73 seats.
Are you 18 and above?
The ECI states that in order to be enrolled as an elector, a person must be an Indian citizen who was 18 years old on the qualifying date, which is January 1 of the year of the revision of the electoral roll; a resident of the polling area of the constituency where they wish to be enrolled; and not be disqualified. Once you meet the eligibility requirements, follow the given steps to register as voter:
- Acquire Form 6, the common voter registration form in India.
- Complete the form accurately, providing personal details and address.
- Attach valid documents like Aadhar card, passport, etc., for identity and residence proof.
- Submit the filled form and documents to the local Electoral Registration Officer’s (ERO) office or Voter Registration Center (VRC).
- The election authorities scrutinize the form and documents for accuracy.
- A field verification officer might visit the provided address to verify details.
- Draft electoral roll is published, allowing citizens to verify their names for accuracy.
- Raise claims or objections during the stipulated period to correct errors.
- Final electoral roll is published after resolving claims and objections.
- First-time voters receive a Voter ID card, serving as identification during voting.
- Participate in the assembly poll on the designated election day by presenting the Voter ID card.
- Procedures can vary by region and laws, so consult the Election Commission’s official website for specific information.