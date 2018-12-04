Rajasthan election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address mega rally, hold roadshow in Jaipur today

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE Updates: With two days left for campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections, campaigning has intensified further with both BJP and Congress deploying its heavyweights. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Jaipur. Modi will address a joint rally of 13 Assembly segments of Jaipur district at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium.

As per the schedule, Modi will arrive at the airport here in the evening and will reach the venue via road. This is the second visit of PM Modi to Jaipur within 5 months. Earlier in July, Modi had visited Jaipur to attend an event at Amrudon ka Bagh. At that time, he had taken a helicopter from the Jaipur airport to reach the event venue. However, this time, the police said that all arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister’s roadshow which will be attended by BJP candidates of 13 assembly seats (Jaipur district) and senior party leaders.

According to the BJP, around 3 lakh people will attend the Prime Minister’s Tuesday meeting in Jaipur.