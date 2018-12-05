Rajasthan election LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends today, PM Modi to address 2 rallies, Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Ajmer

Rajasthan election 2018 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Assembly elections in Rajasthan is in its final stage. Tuesday is the last day for electioneering in the state where polling will be held on Friday across 199 of 200 constituencies. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will campaign in the state to seek people support for Vasundhara Raje. While Modi will address two elections rallies, Shah will hold a roadshow in Ajmer and address several public meetings.

On Tuesday, Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed public meetings in Rajasthan in favour of their party’s candidates. At an election rally in Jaipur, Modi said that Congress party pushed the state back and it was due to its poor style functioning that Rajasthan had to stand in ‘bimaru state’ category. On the other hand, Rahul alleged that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje did not give time to common people in last 5 years and assured that food processing industry will be developed in the state if the Congress comes to power.

Also, campaigning in Telangana will end today evening. The state will go to polls along with Rajasthan on December 7. Counting of voters will be done on December 11.

