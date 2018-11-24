Rajasthan election 2018: CP Joshi gets notice from EC, asked to reply by Sunday

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 11:25 AM

Days after Congress leader CP Joshi stirred a controversy with his statement, the Nathdwara Returning Officer has sent him a notice asking the Congress leader to reply by 11 pm on Sunday.

Days after Congress leader CP Joshi stirred a controversy with his statement, the Nathdwara Returning Officer has sent him a notice asking the Congress leader to reply by 11 pm on Sunday. Joshi is contesting the state assembly election from Nathdwara constituency.

He apologised on Friday for his remarks after a video of him saying “only brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism” surfaced. “Respecting the ideals of the Congress and the sentiments of the party workers, I express remorse for my statement if it caused any hurt to the sentiments of any section of the society,” he said in a brief statement.

Joshi, in the video, was heard saying that only brahmins and pandits knew about Hinduism and were learned enough to speak on it. “Does anyone know what is the caste of Uma Bharti? What is the caste of Sadhvi Ritambhara? In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the pandits and the brahmins,” he said.

The apology of the Congress leader came after his party distanced itself from the statement with party president Rahul Gandhi asking him to apologise.

While asking party leaders to avoid making such statements, he tweeted, “CP Joshi’s remark is contrary to the Congress party’s ideals. Party leaders should not give such statement that hurts any segment of the society.”

Also read: CP Joshi gets a dressing down from Rahul Gandhi over casteist remark, issues apology

“While respecting the Congress party’s principles and the sentiments of party workers, I am sure Joshiji will realise his mistake. He should express regret over his remarks,” Gandhi added on Twitter.

