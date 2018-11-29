Rajasthan election 2018: Congress manifesto promises jobs to youth, free education to women, right to health

Rajasthan election 2018: Congress manifesto out today, slew of promises for farmers and backward communities on cards

Rajasthan election 2018: The Congress party will release its manifesto for the December 7 Assembly elections in Rajasthan polls on Thursday. The election document will be released by Congress’ state unit chief Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Chaudhary at the party office in Jaipur. Several other top leaders also likely to attend the event.

The party is likely to make a slew of promises to woo the farmers, backwards and other communities who are dominant in the state’s electoral politics. Notably, party president Rahul Gandhi has already announced to waive farmers’ loans within 10 days if the party forms government.

On Monday, the BJP had released its manifesto promising over 50 lakh jobs in both private and government sector. The document named ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp’ was released by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union minister Arun Jaitley at BJP office in Jaipur.

The BJP has also promised to double the income of farmers. For this, it said that a new Rs 250 crore fund will be set up to encourage rural start-ups. It said that farmers’ will be taken to Israel and other countries to study best agriculture practices. Also a district in each division will be identified to focus on organic farming and farming of medicinal plants will be encouraged. It said that educated unemployed youth will be given an allowance of Rs 5,000 monthly.

The state has 200 Assembly seats where elections will be held in a single phase on December 7. Opinion polls have given the Congres under the leadership of Sachin Pilot an edge predicting a win for the party with 115 seats as against 75 for the BJP, 88 less than its 2013 tally.