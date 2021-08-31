Rajasthan: Eight women among 11 pilgrims killed in cruiser-truck collision in Nagaur, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.

Eleven pilgrims were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a van and a truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Shri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, police said, adding eight women were among those killed.

The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the tragic incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. “The horrific road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

The prime minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, the Prime Minister’s Office said.