Rajasthan doubles ex-gratia for Pulwama martyrs to Rs 50 lakh

The Rajasthan government on Saturday revised the ex-gratia to the family members of CRPF jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh.

The government has also announced jobs to family members of the slain jawans.

Five CRPF personnel soldiers from Rajasthan were killed in Thursday’s attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir, when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with over 100 kg explosives into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot revised the ex-gratia and relief package for the family members of the five slain soldiers who were from Rajasthan.

“The brave soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice while securing the country, and state government is with the family of martyrs in this hour,” Gehlot said in his message.

He said the government has revised the ex-gratia to the families of soldiers killed in military or para-military operations. The government will provide either Rs 50 lakh cash or Rs 25 lakh cash and 25 bigha land on the Indira Gandhi Canal Project or Rs 25 lakh with a housing board residence, he added.

The state government will continue to provide a government job to a dependent of the martyr, scholarship for children and Rs 3 lakh to parents, besides other facilities, he said.

Gehlot prayed for peace to the departed souls and courage to the family members. He also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the deadly terror attack.