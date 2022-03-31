Rajasthan doctor’s death by suicide triggers statewide protests, CM Ashok Gehlot steps in – Top developments in the case so far

The death of a gynaecologist by suspected suicide has triggered fierce protests by doctor unions in Rajasthan. Dr Archana Sharma allegedly died by suicide after an FIR was lodged against her following the death of one of her patients. The police said it has recovered one-page suicide note in which Sharma said her death may prove her innocence and appealed to everyone to stop harassing innocent doctors.

An FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against two doctors at the Lalsot Police Station on Monday. In her suicide note in Hindi, Sharma wrote, “I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistakes and did not kill anyone. PPH is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors about it. My death may prove my innocence. Don’t harass innocent doctors, please.”

Sharma had said that the cause of her patient’s death was Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), a medical condition under which severe bleeding happens after childbirth.

मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर हुई उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में दौसा के लालसोट में महिला चिकित्सक द्वारा आत्महत्या के मामले में दौसा जिले के एसपी श्री अनिल कुमार को हटाने, लालसोट एसएचओ को निलंबित करने तथा वृत्ताधिकारी को एपीओ करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 30, 2022

Doctors at private hospitals across Rajasthan went on strike yesterday and found backing from the government doctors. They also took out protest marches in many places.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and assured that the guilty will not be spared. Gehlot also ordered the removal of Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, suspended SHO of Lalsot Police Station Ankesh Kumar and put deputy Superintendent of Police Lalsot Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders.

Gehlot also directed to constitute a committee led by the additional chief secretary (home) to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to give necessary suggestions.

इस प्रकार की घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति रोकने, आवश्यक सुझाव देने हेतु अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव गृह की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी गठित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।इस कमेटी में शासन सचिव चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, शासन सचिव चिकित्सा शिक्षा, पुलिस व विधि विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी तथा चिकित्सक शामिल होंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 30, 2022

Divisional Commissioner Jaipur Dinesh Kumar Yadav will conduct an administrative inquiry into the case of Dr Sharma’s suicide.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Women yesterday took cognizance of the matter and sought a factual report from police within seven days.

Dr Suneet Upadhyaya, the husband of the deceased doctor, released a video message accusing BJP leaders of protecting accused Balya Joshi, who allegedly mounted pressure on police to lodge the murder case. The saffron party has, however, denied the allegation. He also alleged that Joshi is a local criminal having the patronage of some BJP leaders and had tried to extort money from him in the past but police refused to register an FIR in the matter due to pressure from saffron party leaders.

Dr Ajay Chaudhary of ‘in-service (government) doctors’ association’ said that the government doctors will go on strike on April 1 if no action is taken against accused policemen for registering the murder case. Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of the private hospitals and nursing homes association, demanded that guilty police officers should be suspended and booked.

Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD), Medical Teachers Association and other organisations of doctors too boycotted work at SMS and other hospitals of Jaipur for two hours between 9 to 11 am today and hold a condolence meeting at the Amar Jawan Jyoti last evening.

BJP state secretary Jitendra Gothwal, who took part in the protest outside the hospital, was also accused of being involved in the matter by Upadhyaya. When contacted, Gothwal said he had gone to the protest outside the hospital on Monday and had talked to the local sarpanch and tehsildar for compensation for the woman.

Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), alleged that the case of murder was registered without a fair probe which led to the suicide of the doctor.

