Rajasthan power discom workers to go on strike!

Workers of power companies in Rajasthan will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday to press for their various demands, including higher pay scale.

The general secretary of the federation of Rajasthan state electricity workers, Amar Singh Sankhla, alleged that the state Energy Minister Pushpendra Singh had agreed upon the 21-point charter of demands in principle, but no progress ever happened.

“The minister (Pushpendra) said that the government has agreed in principle, but we want a written assurance and execution. Despite repeated demands, the government is not ready to fulfil our demands. Therefore, we are forced to go on an indefinite strike from July 24,” Sankhla said. Their demands include a grade pay of Rs 2,400 to ITI diploma-holder technical employees from the date of their appointment and no privatisation of state electricity distribution utilities.

Sankhla declared that a ‘mahapadav’ (mega dharna) would be held here, where workers from all over the state would participate. “Electricity-related works will be affected and people will suffer due to the strike,” he added.