Rajasthan deletes 31,000 voters from electoral roll, Congress cries foul

Congress party claimed that there were approximately 42 lakh probable duplicates in the list as they shared same name, same relative name and same gender.

There is a net reduction of 31,032 names from the voters list in Rajasthan. The total electors in the state now stand at 4.74 crore which earlier stood at close to 5 crore voters. Rajasthan’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) deleted 7.9 lakh names from the list and more than 760,000 names were added after their applications was accepted for inclusion in the voters list.

The state election commission Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anand Kumar released the final voters list which has been prepared after second review programme conducted across the state.

According to the draft roll published by the Rajasthan state’s election commission on July 31, there were 4.75 crore voters in the state.

Talking to reporters after releasing the electoral roll in Jaipur, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anand Kumar said, “This voter list is final and has been uploaded on our website. Voters can check his or her number on it”.

Congress party claimed that there were approximately 42 lakh probable duplicates in the list as they shared same name, same relative name and same gender. Congress party has urged the commission to look into the matter again and delete more make voters.

The commission conducted a verification process and deleted names of 3,91,805 males and 3,99,515 females. However, it also added names of 3,30,803 males and 4,29,485 females, or a total of 7,60,288 persons in the list.