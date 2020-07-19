Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot shouldn’t go Scindia way, he has future in Congress, says Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh said that whatever issues Sachin Pilot had with Ashok Gehlot could have been resolved amicably. (File Image)

Rajasthan crisis: Taking potshots at Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked what was the need for the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan to quit the party, and questioned the motive behind his actions at this hour. Singh also took a jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia — who quit Congress party and the post of Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister — and said Pilot “shouldn’t make the same mistake”.

In an interview with PTI, Digvijaya commented on Pilot’s rebellion and said it is good to be ambitious, but that ambition should be accompanied by commitment to organisation, ideology and nation.

On rumours that Pilot might float his own party, Digvijaya asked what was the need for the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister to take such a step? “Has the Congress not given him anything?’ Digvijaya Singh asked.

He also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the political crisis in Rajasthan and accused the saffron party of making efforts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government by indulging in horse-trading. Digvijaya asked Pilot not to leave the Congress party, and claimed that the ousted Rajasthan Congress chief has a bright future in the outfit.

The Congress veteran said that whatever issues Pilot had with Ashok Gehlot could have been resolved amicably. He also added that he tried to call Pilot but his calls and text messages went unanswered.

Issuing a forewarning for Pilot, Digvijaya said he should not join the “unreliable BJP” because “nobody who joined the saffron party from any other party has succeeded there”.

Digvijaya Singh’s remarks follow Pilot’s open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government, which has been on shaky ground with at least 18 legislators backing the rebel leader. Following his rebellion, Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief recently.