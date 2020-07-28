Rajasthan crisis: Mayawati says BSP-Congress merger unconstitutional, to move Supreme Court

The Rajasthan High Court had on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the merger of the BSP with the Congress last year.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday came down heavily on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the merger of her party MLAs with the ruling Congress in the state. Addressing the media, Mayawati said that the party has asked all its six MLAs in Rajasthan to vote against the Congress government in the Assembly. She said if the MLAs vote against the whip, their party membership will be cancelled.

“In Rajasthan, after the election results BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately CM Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutional. He did the same even in his last tenure,” she said.

“…Congress itself carried out the act which they now call ‘theft’, while taking away 6 BSP MLAs. It’s unconstitutional, immoral and against people’s mandate. They are now raising a hue and cry. The saying ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante’ fits here,” the BSP supremo said.

The BSP chief was speaking to the media a day after the Rajasthan High Court dismissed a petition challenging the merger of the BSP with the Congress last year. Six BSP MLAs — Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had merged with the Congress last year.

The BSP had on Sunday issued a whip to six MLAs to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government in any proceedings of the House including the no confidence motion.

“We have asked the 6 MLAs, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly on the symbol of BSP, to vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. If they don’t do so, their party membership will be cancelled,” Mayawati said.

She said that the BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but “we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson”.

“Now we have decided to go to the court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court,” she said.