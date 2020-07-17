Rajasthan crisis: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma booked for conspiracy against Congress govt

Case filed against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma over allegations of involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

The Rajasthan police have lodged an FIR against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma over allegations of involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Addressing the media today, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that investigations have revealed rebel MLAs were plotting with the BJP against the Ashok Gehlot government. He also informed that Bhanwar Lal Sharma and another rebel MLA Vishvendra Singh have been suspended from the primary membership.

Surjewala claimed that there is audio proof that confirmed their involvement in deal-making to dislodge the Ashok Gehlot government.

“Two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the conspiracy to topple the government,” he said.

He demanded that the allegations be investigated by the Rajasthan police Special Operation Group (SOG). The SOG directly reports to CM Ashok Gehlot, also in charge of Home portfolio.

“Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain & Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down the Rajasthan government. We demand Rajasthan Government and Special Operations Group (SOG) to register FIR and arrest the culprits as plenty of evidence has surfaced now,” he said.

Surjewala also asked Sachin Pilot to come forward and make his stand public on the allegations of providing an MLAs’ list to BJP.

Bhanwar Lal Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. He had on Thursday termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his.

Pilot was sacked as deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday after he revolted against his senior and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He was also removed as PCC president.