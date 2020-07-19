Rajasthan crisis: Congress demands Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s resignation for ‘involvement’ in conspiracy to topple state govt

Party leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken said the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Rajasthan police has registered a case in connection with the audio tapes of a purported conversation between Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Shekhawat and one Sanjay Jain.
The Congress demanded Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s resignation on Sunday for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Party leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken said the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Rajasthan police has registered a case in connection with the audio tapes of a purported conversation between Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Shekhawat and one Sanjay Jain.
“If Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is claiming that it is not his voice and the reference in the audio clip is of some other Gajendra Singh, then why is he afraid of giving voice samples?” Maken asked. He said Shekhawat has no moral authority to continue as a Union minister and should resign so that the investigation is not influenced.
- Parliamentary panels have begun scrutinising handling of COVID-19 in India: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
- Assam floods: PM Modi speaks to CM Sarbananda Sonowal over flood situation, assures support
- Rajasthan crisis: Defectors should be banned from holding public office for 5 years, fighting next poll, says Kapil Sibal
Maken also alleged that the police in Haryana and Delhi are giving protection to rebel Congress MLAs from Rajasthan. He said the Centre is threatening in the name of CBI because it wants to stop the probe into the conspiracy.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.