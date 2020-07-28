Rajasthan crisis: Congress claims many rebels in touch party, again urges Sachin Pilot to return

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan and Congress ’ state unit president after his revolt against Ashok Gehlot. (File pic)

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has vowed to explore all democratic means to resolve the political deadlock in the state that was triggered by Sachin Pilot’s revolt against his senior and CM Ashok Gehlot. Avinash Pande who is Congress’ general secretary and state in charge, claimed that many among the 19 rebel MLAs, led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, were in touch with the party leaders.

“The Congress will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state. We will use all the Gandhian weapons of democracy in a peaceful manner,” Pandey said.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already indicated that if the need arises, he along with all the MLAs will plead before the President to protect the democracy.

Targeting Governor Kalraj Mishra, he said that it never happened in the last 70 years that a government wants to convene an Assembly session but “was being stopped by the Governor on various pretexts”.

The Governor has twice returned the proposal of the Ashok Gehlot government to call an Assembly session. On Monday, the Governor said he would summon the Legislative Assembly if the Ashok Gehlot government agrees on giving 21 days notice.

“We want to discuss important matters including COVID19 with the opposition in the Assembly,” he said and hinted that the doors of the Congress party are open for the rebel MLAs.

“If the MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp apologise to the party, then doors are open for them,” he added.

On BSP’s whip to six MLAs, Pandey said there is no whip chief in the BSP and termed it as BJP’s tactics.

“I am very thankful to the Court that they dismiss their plea,” he said while referring to the Rajasthan High Court’s Monday decision to dismiss a petition against BSP-Congress merger. Six BSP MLAs had merged with the Congress last year.

Meanwhile, the Sachin Pilot camp has claimed that 10-15 MLAs belonging to Ashok Gehlot’s camp are in touch with them.

“10-15 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with us & are saying they will come to our side as soon as they are set free. If Gehlot removes restrictions, it will become clear how many MLAs remain on their side,” Hemaram Choudhary, MLA belonging to Pilot camp, said.

While the 19 rebel MLAs led by Pilot are camping at a resort on Jaipur-Gurugram highway, the MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot are staying at a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur for nearly two weeks.