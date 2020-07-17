Rajasthan crisis: As hostilities peak, Sachin Pilot speaks to P Chidambaram in surprise reach-out

Sachin Pilot speaks to P Chidambaram , days after sacking as deputy CM of Rajasthan.

Stripped of his posts in the party and the Rajasthan government, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday sprang a surprise by speaking to senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram. The phone conversation came on a day when hostilities between Pilot and Gehlot appeared to have reached its peak, with the rebel camp dragging Congress to court over the disqualification notices issued by the Speaker against 19 dissident MLAs.

Chidambaram told The Indian Express that he told Pilot during their conversation that the leadership had invited him to meet, and was willing to discuss all issues. “I advised him to seize the opportunity,” he said.

Pilot has kept the Congress guessing days after he was sacked as PCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister over his revolt against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress, on its part, has also sent mixed signals, with reports suggesting that Pilot has been told that his return will be honourable.

Several top leaders have reached out to Pilot over the past week since he flew down to Delhi and camped here with MLAs in his support. The Congress has claimed that several top leaders including Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others had spoken to Pilot and tried to resolve the situation, but to no avail.

However, there have been signs from the central leadership that it may still be willing to accommodate Pilot, even as Gehlot has sent a clear signal that it was all but over for his former deputy as far as Rajasthan politics is concerned. The Indian Express, citing a senior Congress leader, said that the party’s counsel in Rajasthan High Court may not object to Pilot camp seeking a few more days’ time in their ongoing case against the disqualification notice to the Speaker.

“These (court) are processes, which we will have to follow. But if the MLAs return, the disqualification proceedings will be withdrawn..we have to try and save the Gehlot government,” the report said, citing a senior leader who was not named.

The conversation between Pilot and Chidambaram is not the only surprise element in the Rajasthan battle. A media report said that Pilot had reached out to another Congress leader and top lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi ahead of moving court against the Speaker’s disqualification notice. Singhvi is believed to have conveyed to Pilot that he was already advising the Rajasthan Speaker on the matter, and hence their speaking on the matter would be inappropriate. The conversation ended with a laugh, Singhvi said.