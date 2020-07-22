Rajasthan crisis: After Speaker moves SC, Sachin Pilot files caveat petition in Supreme Court

The High Court will pronounce its judgement on petitions filed by rebel MLAs including Pilot on July 24.

Rajasthan crisis: Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court to ensure that no orders are passed on Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi’s petition without hearing him and MLAs supporting him amid standoff with the state leadership of the Congress. This comes hours after Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the stay order passed by the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday on the writ petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs asking the Speaker to not take action against them till July 24. The High Court will pronounce its judgement on petitions filed by rebel MLAs including Pilot on July 24.

The rebel legislators had moved the High Court after they were served show-cause notice for not attending Congress Legislators Meet in Jaipur. Sachin Pilot and other MLAs this in the HC, saying the House was in the session so they were bound to attend the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said that in 1992, a Constitution bench had ruled that the Speaker has the power regarding disqualification. “Chief whip of Congress party filed a petition before me and I issued show-cause notices to MLAs concerned. After that, the matter was taken to court,” he added.

