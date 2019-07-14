Rajasthan: Cop beaten to death by mob during investigation

Abdul Gani was posted at the Bhim Police Station. He was killed by a mob during an investigation of a land dispute case.

A police official in Rajasthan was beaten to death on Saturday in Rajsamand district by a violent mob. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Abdul Gani, 48, who was posted at the Bhim Police Station. The killing took place when he had gone to Hamela Ki Ber village in Bhim block’s Brargram panchayat to investigate a land dispute case.

Police said that while talking to the parties involved in the case, there was a dispute and Gani was attacked by the unidentified persons.

“He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when some 4-5 unidentified persons attacked him with sticks,” Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said.

The attackers fled immediately. Some passers-by who spotted Gani’s body lying in a pool of blood called a 108 ambulance and rushed the cop to a nearby hospital for medical relief.

Police informed that Gani was a resident of Kuwariya in Rajsamand town. He received severe head injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital in Bhim area where he succumbed to injuries.

“It appears that unknown miscreants thrashed him while he was investigating a case. He received serious injuries including on his head that led to his death. No arrest has been made so far. A probe is underway to ascertain more details,” ASP Rajesh Gupta told ANI.

Police informed that they are also scanning CCTV footage and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the crime.

Police said that post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday and then the body will handed over to the family of the cop.

Meanwhile, Udaipur range IG Binita Thakur said that it was not a case of mob lynching. Thakur said that Gani was attacked when he reached the main road.