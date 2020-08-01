Rajasthan: Congress moves Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to Jaisalmer in chartered flights amid fear of horse-trading

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders and MLAs arrives to address media outside Raj Bhawan, in Jaipur on July 24, (File pic. PTI)

The Congress party has shifted its MLAs to Jaisalmer from a Jaipur hotel where they had been staying for over a fortnight. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders, including state in charge Avinash Pande and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, also moved to Jaisalmer.

The development comes amid Congress’ fear of horse-trading ahead of the assembly session, slated to begin from August 14. Reports said over 100 people arrived in Jaisalmer in five chartered flights on Friday. Three flights took off in the first round and two in the second. The CM and other senior leaders went to Jaisalmer in the second round.

The MLAs are staying at hotel Suryagarh amid tight security arrangements in Jaisalmer.

Ashok Gehlot has already claimed that the MLAs and their family members were getting threat calls and pressure was being built on them to switch sides.

Stating that the Congress has undertaken a campaign to ‘save democracy’ in the country, the CM said the “rate for horse-trading has increased after the Governor announced the assembly session date”.

Targeting senior BJP leader Amit Shah, he said the Union minister is at the forefront whenever a state government is toppled.

“How can democracy be saved if elected governments are toppled in the country,” he asked while accusing the BJP of ‘thinking day and night’ about toppling elected governments.

Avinash Pande said that the MLAs are being shifted to Jaisalmer as an effort of the Congress to protect democracy. “The victory will be of the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

Soon after Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday night issued an order to convene the Legislative Assembly session from August 14, CM Ashok Gehlot indicated that he will seek a confidence vote.

The Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs had been staying at the Jaipur hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 others rebelled against him. Pilot was sacked as deputy CM and Congress’ Rajasthan unit president. The 19 rebels are staying at a resort on Jaipur-Gurugram highway.