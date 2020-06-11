Rajasthan: Another state slipping out of hand? Congress shifts MLAs to resort sensing BJP ploy to destabilise govt

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has alleged that the BJP was using ‘money power’ destabilise the Ashok Gehlot government.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs shifted to resort: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has alleged a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party to destabilise the government and shifted its MLAs to a resort in a bid to prevent the opposition BJP from alleged attempts to poach its members. According to reports, the MLAs have been shifted to Shiv Vilas, a resort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The development comes just a few days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. The Congress is already riddled with defections in Gujarat and eight of its MLAs have resigned so far. To prevent further resignations, the party has already shifted its remaining 65 MLAs to three different resorts.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has alleged that attempts are being made to topple its government by the BJP through money power. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the BJP is trying to destabilise the government and claimed that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each.

Claiming a heavy transfer of cash to Jaipur, CM Gehlot said there were reports about the BJP’s plan similar to that of Madhya Pradesh and some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore in cash with Rs 10 crore in advance. But the party MLAs were ‘alert and united’, he said, adding that the condition of those who left the Congress to join the BJP was not good.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over postponement of the Rajya Sabha elections. Gehlot said the Rajya Sabha elections were postponed under pressure because the BJP could not poach MLAs in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The Rajya Sabha elections will take place on June 19. A total of three seats will go to polls. Both the BJP and Congress have two candidates each. The Congress has nominated party general secretary KC Venugopal and state general secretary Neeraj Dangi. The opposition BJP has named Rajendra Gehlot as its candidate. The saffron party has also fielded its senior leader Omkar Singh Lakhawat. Although chances of cross-voting are thin, the BJP hopes to cash in on the factionalism within the Congress by fielding Lakhawat.

Meanwhile, the Chief Whip of the Rajasthan assembly, Mahesh Joshi, has written to the chief of the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. “Like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, in Rajasthan, our MLAs and independents supporting us are being lured in an attempt to destablise a democratically elected government, which is completely devoted to the service of people,” his letter reads.

Earlier in March, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed after 22 MLAs resigned after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scinda defected to the BJP. Scindia was demanding a Rajya Sabha berth but he was denied the same by the party leadership.

In July last year, the Congress in Karnataka similarly lost power to the BJP. The Congress was ruling in alliance with JD(S) of HD Kumaraswamy but it lost the power after MLAs brom the ruling dispensation resigned.