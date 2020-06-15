Rajya Sabha election 2020: Rajasthan Congress MLAs cooped at hotel for fourth day ahead of crucial polls

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of offering Rs 25 crore each to quit the party and bring the Congress ’s numbers lower ahead of Rajya Sabha election. (File)

Struggling to keep its flock together ahead and of the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress kept the ruling MLAs of the party at a luxury hotel for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the opposition BJP. The MLAs were initially shifted to a resort on Jaipur-Delhi highway and later to the hotel.

On Sunday, the party leadership interacted with the MLAs and independent legislators supporting the Ashok Gehlot government. According to reports, Congress general secretary Abinash Pande and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo spoke to MLAs separately. Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena, who is from deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s camp, didn’t show up at the hotel despite calls from leaders on Sunday evening.

The MLAs watched a movie on Mahatma Gandhi and performed yoga to unwind themselves at the hotel on the outskirts of the city.

The Congress party has accused the opposition BJP of horse-trading ahead of the June 19 election, a charge categorically dismissed by the saffron party. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of offering Rs 25 crore each to quit the party and bring the Congress’s numbers lower. He said a complaint has been lodged with the ACB and Special Operations Group (SOG) for probe into cash transfers for poaching MLAs.

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused the Congress government of tapping the opposition members’ phone calls in the garb of a probe into the alleged cash transfer for poaching MLAs.

“By ordering an investigation by the ACB and SOG, the Gehlot government is tapping phone calls of the opposition members. I think there is no need to be worried. If the people sitting in the government have any evidence, they should disclose it,” Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, said.

For the three Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress has fielded KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi as its candidates. The BJP too has fielded two candidates Rajendra Gehlot and Omkar Singh Lakhawat.

Going by the arithmetic in the state assembly, the Congress will win two seats in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19 and the BJP one.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state. The BJP has 72 MLAs and enjoys the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs.

The Congress has more than enough majority for the victory of both of its candidates.