Rajasthan: Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, who revolted against CM Ashok Gehlot, dies of liver infection

Dr. C.P. Joshi, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and MLA of Nathdwara constituency, also expressed his grief on the demise of Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

In an unfortunate development for the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, party MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat died at a private hospital in Delhi from liver infection. The 48-year-old MLA had also tested positive for coronavirus. Shaktawat, a two-time MLA, represented Vallabhnagar constituency of Udaipur in Rajasthan. He was one of the Congress MLAs who had revolted against Ashok Gehlot, in support of Sachin Pilot.

Senior Congress leaders including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the demise of the MLA.

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, CM Gehlot said that he was in touch with the MLA’s family.

Expressing grief at the untimely demise of the legislator, Sachin Pilot offered condolences to his family.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of my colleague & MLA Shri Gajendra Singh Shaktawat ji. He was a humble and a kind soul, always dedicated towards the development of his constituency. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” tweeted Pilot.

Dr. C.P. Joshi, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and MLA of Nathdwara constituency, also expressed his grief on the demise of Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

“Extremely Pained by the untimely demise of Sh. Gajendra Singh Shaktawat Ji, MLA Vallabh Nagar Rajasthan. My prayers to God to provide the strength to his family and followers to bear this loss. May His Soul Rest in Peace,” tweeted Joshi.

Gajendra Singh Shaktawat is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

He is the third Congress legislator to have died in the recent past. Before him, Congress MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal and Kailash Trivedi had passed away. BJP had also lost one of its MLAs Kiran Maheshwari in the recent past. With the death of four sitting legislators, the tally in the 200-member assembly has come down to 196.

Election Commission will be conducting bypolls in the four constituencies vacated by the untimely demise of the legislators.