Rajasthan Congress holds protest against Adani issue in Jaipur

The Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday asked party workers to “defeat” Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they want to get rid of industrialists like Gautam Adani.

Randhawa was addressing a protest meeting here against the BJP government at the Centre for not agreeing to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the allegations made by the US firm Hindenburg against the Adani Group.

“Modi is destroying the country and the BJP at the Centre is selling the nation, so our fight is not with Adani but directly with the BJP,” he said.

“Everyone is talking about Adani while they should be talking about Modi. His defeat is important to remove Adani,” Randhawa said.

The Congress held several protests Monday across the country over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Rajasthan ministers, party MLAs and workers took part in the Jaipur protest held near the gate of Civil Lines Gate.

Randhawa said, “PM Modi has brought the East India Company in the form of Adani. Today, businessmen like Adani are deciding the country’s policy, not the prime minister.” Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding the Centre to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the Adani issue.

Randhawa also urged the party’s women workers to work towards strengthening the Congress.

He said, “We have to work for the Congress (as a whole), we don’t have to work for any individual…Congress does not run in the name of anyone.” Demanding an inquiry into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Randhawa claimed, “Till date, it is not known how the jawans were martyred.” Earlier, hitting at the prime minister, state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the people of the country were cheated by a particular person and his own political gains and election funding.