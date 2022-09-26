Rajasthan Congress crisis Live Updates: Maken, Kharge return to Delhi empty-handed as 90 MLAs from Gehlot camp threaten to resign

Rajasthan political crisis: Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to run for the Congress president, the question over who will replace him as the CM has stirred up a row between the Gehlot camp and the Pilot camp. 90 legislators close to Gehlot has threatened to resign if Pilot is made the CM of the state. Top Congress leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken has reached Jaipur in a bid to pacify both camps.

Meanwhile, the one-on-one meeting between the Congress leadership and the dissenters from the Gehlot camp didn’t go ahead as few legislators were reportedly unavailable. According to reports, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot is the leadership’s top choice as the CM, should Gehlot win the Congress presidential race due to the one person, one post system within the party. Gehlot had earlier revealed his intentions of continuing as the CM. The Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of 13 independents in the 200-member strong assembly.

