Rajasthan Congress crisis Live Updates: Maken, Kharge return to Delhi empty-handed as 90 MLAs from Gehlot camp threaten to resign

Rajasthan political crisis: Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to run for the Congress president, the question over who will replace him as the CM has stirred up a row between the Gehlot camp and the Pilot camp. 90 legislators close to Gehlot has threatened to resign if Pilot is made the CM of the state. Top Congress leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken has reached Jaipur in a bid to pacify both camps.
Meanwhile, the one-on-one meeting between the Congress leadership and the dissenters from the Gehlot camp didn’t go ahead as few legislators were reportedly unavailable. According to reports, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot is the leadership’s top choice as the CM, should Gehlot win the Congress presidential race due to the one person, one post system within the party. Gehlot had earlier revealed his intentions of continuing as the CM. The Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of 13 independents in the 200-member strong assembly.
Congress observer Ajay Maken, after returning to Delhi, told reporters that the party legislators led by Pratap Khachariyawas, S Dhariwal and CP Joshi had kept three demands. The primary demand was to allow the Congress president to appoint the CM after the election results were declared. The demand was rejected as it would lead to conflict of interest, Maken further added.
“Ashok Gehlot has left behind such a government which even the Gods will not be able to save,” says BJP state president Satish Poonia on Rajasthan political crisis.
Hoardings showing Congress MLA Sachin Pilot put up in Jodhpur.
“This govt (Rajasthan) arose with an internal dispute, which is still ongoing. For the 1st time, MLAs have defied their high command… CM should call an emergency cabinet meeting to dissolve the Assembly. BJP has nothing to do with this,” Dy LoP of State Assembly, Rajendra Rathore tells ANI.
Both AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken will come to Delhi today and submit the report to the top leadership. Miffed MLAs are not ready to meet the observers. Next Step will be decided after the discussion with the high Command: Sources tell ANI.
“We aren't going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with Rajasthan Congress MLAs. We'll meet them tonight,” Congress leader Ajay Maken tells ANI.
Why only 10-15 MLAs are being consulted?: Khachariyawas asks reporters.
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas voices his dissent over CM Gehlot meeting top Congress leaders without consulting the state's legislators.
On Sunday night, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot arrived at the residence of CM Ashok Gehlot ahead of the CLP meeting. (ANI)