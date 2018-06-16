Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje meets BJP VP OP Mathur, discusses appointment of new state party chief

Raje pushed for her choice and argued that it would strengthen the coordination between the party and the government. (PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday met with BJP vice-president O P Mathur to discuss the deadlock over the appointment of a new president to party’s state unit. The meeting reportedly went on for near about three hours. According to a report by The Indian Express, Raje was asked by BJP’s national leadership to abide by their decision on the choice of a new chief to the party. The position of the president for BJP’s state unit in Rajasthan was lying vacant since April after Raje’s aide, Ashok Parnami, resigned following the party’s defeat in the by-elections to two Lok Sabha and one Assembly seats. After the poll fiasco, Parmani was asked to step down from his post.

BJP’s state VP O P Mathur is close to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the national party chief Amit Shah. Mathur is said to have been upset with Raje for a long time. According to sources, the party leadership wanted Raje to coordinate with Mathur. On Wednesday, June 13, in a meeting with Raje, Mathur, party general secretary Bhupender Yadav, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and C R Choudhary, Amit Shah had asked the BJP leaders to rise above their differences and work towards the party’s win in the upcoming state elections.

The report quoted sources as saying that Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was likely to be appointed as the new party president in the state and the party leadership wanted Raje to accept the decision. Senior party leaders along with leaders from the RSS advised Raje to avoid tussle with the national leadership in the election year. However, Raje pushed for her choice and argued that it would strengthen the coordination between the party and the government.