Rajasthan CM throws mike at Barmer district collector after it malfunctions during event Jaipur

As the chief minister tried addressing the group, the mike malfunctioned and, apparently angry, he threw it at the Barmer district collector.

The chief minister again lost his composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women, and asked them to go away. (Image: FE)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threw a microphone at the Barmer district collector, apparently enraged after the public address system malfunctioned during a public event. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.The incident happened at the Barmer Circuit House on Friday night when the chief minister was interacting with a group of women to collect feedback on various government schemes meant for them.

As the chief minister tried addressing the group, the mike malfunctioned and, apparently angry, he threw it at the Barmer district collector. The collector then picked up the mike.The chief minister again lost his composure when he saw some people standing behind the group of women, and asked them to go away. “Where is SP (superintendent of police)? Both SP and collector seem to be similar,” he said.Gehlot was on a two-day tour of Barmer. During the event, the women told the chief minister about various benefits of the schemes and thanked him for increasing the honorarium of anganwadi workers.

First published on: 03-06-2023 at 17:51 IST

Stock Market