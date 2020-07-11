Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot asked to record statement over bid to ‘topple’ Congress government

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been asked to record their statement in connection with the Congress ’ allegations of BJP ’s attempts to topple the Rajasthan government case. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot have been served notices by the police, asking them to record their statement in connection with the Congress’ allegations of BJP’s attempts to topple the state government.

According to reports, the state police’s special operations group (SOG) has also sent a notice to government chief whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement in connection with the case. Mahesh Joshi had last month filed complaints to SOG and the anti-corruption bureau of Rajasthan Police, demanding inquiry and actions in the alleged attempts by the BJP to topple the Congress government.

“Notices have been issued to chief minister, deputy chief minister and government chief whip for recording their statement in connection with the matter,” an official source told PTI.

The development comes a day after the SOG registered an FIR against two people for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs. According to a report in The Indian Express, the SOG arrested two persons in connection with a bid to topple the government by breaking away Congress and its supporting MLAs by offering them Rs 20-25 crore each.

Reports suggest that nearly a dozen Congress MLAs and others may also be issued notices soon for recording their statements.

An FIR was registered by the SOG on the basis of facts that surfaced during interception of two mobile numbers. It had indicated that efforts were being made to poach Congress MLAs.

Just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, CM Ashok Gehkot had made a sensational claim that the opposition BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress government. The Congress had then shifted its MLAs to a resort to thwart the alleged attempts of the BJP.

According to the FIR, the interception of two mobile numbers hinted that attempts were being made to topple the government and preparations were completed before the Rajya Sabha elections.

“In the conversation, it is said that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are having a fight; in such a situation, the ruling party MLAs and independent MLAs can be broken away to topple the government and a new CM will be put in place,” the IE report said quoting the FIR.

It also puts the spotlight on deputy CM Sachin Pilot who also is the president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

“But BJP says that CM will be our person and Deputy CM will be made a minister in the Central government while the Deputy CM says that he will be the CM – this has also appeared in the conversations,” the FIR states.