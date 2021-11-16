Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot left stunned after teachers tell him about corruption in transfer posting

Ashok Gehlot said that the transfer policy should be such that no one's heart is burnt.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot scored a self-goal today and was left in an embarrassing situation when he asked teachers whether they had to pay to get a transfer. Addressing teachers during the State Level Teacher Award Ceremony today, Gehlot raised the issue of corruption in the transfer of teachers. Gehlot said that he has heard that teachers pay a bribe to get their transfers done but don’t know whether it’s true or not.

“We hear that many times money has to be paid for the transfer. I don’t know, can you tell me whether it’s true or not,” asked Gehlot. To this, teachers replied positively. Surprised by their answer, Gehlot again asked, “Do you have to pay (to get transferred)?” The teachers replied in unison saying yes.

Gehlot said that it’s unfortunate and surprising that teachers are ready to pay a bribe to get transferred. He said that a policy should be framed so that everyone knows when their transfer is due and to where so that they will neither have to pay nor will have to go to the MLA.

The chief minister said that the transfer policy should be such that no one’s heart is burnt. He said that at present teachers go to the MLAs/MPs and if they agree, the transfer request is done. The MLAs/MPs then go to the ministers and argue with them over the number of transfer requests entertained. “There should be an end to this,” said Gehlot.

The whole incident and admission by the teachers left Education Minister and State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in an embarrassing situation. Addressing the teachers after Gehlot’s speech, Dotasra tried to do a cover-up saying that his staff don’t even take money worth a cup of tea.

Ashok Gehlot to Teachers: "Do you have to pay transfer money?" Teachers (in unison): YESSS!!!#CorruptCongress #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/8RAGhmVorx — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 16, 2021

The BJP was quick to grab the opportunity and launch an attack on the ruling party. BJP state president Satish Poonia said that corruption has become etiquette in the Congress rule under Rahul Gandhi.