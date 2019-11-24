Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot demands resignation of Maharashtra governor on moral grounds

Ashok Gehlot demands resignation of Maharashtra governor.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on moral grounds. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot alleged that the Governor was a part of the entire ploy that unfolded last night in Mumbai.

“Maharashtra Governor should tender his resignation on moral grounds. His actions were hand in hand with BJP, which is unfortunate,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

“The entire country in utter shock after yesterday’s incident. Where they (BJP) want to take this country?” he asked.

The Maharashtra Governor is facing flak from political leaders for silently lifting the President’s rule in Maharashtra and inviting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the next government. While Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM, Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy on Saturday morning.