Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot blames wrong economic policies of Modi government for rising fuel prices

February 20, 2021 12:00 PM

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.58 per litre and Rs 80.97 per litre, respectively

Rajasthan CM Petrol prices Narendra modi governmentRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claimed that the Centre has continuously reduced the part of basic excise duty of the states.

With the petrol and diesel prices hitting the Rs 100 mark in some states, Congress has been cornering the government for not giving relief to the common man. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that the common man is suffering due to the wrong economic policies of the Narendra Modi government.

“People are affected by petrol and diesel prices. Prices have been increasing continuously for the last 11 days. This is the result of the wrong economic policies of the Modi government. Crude oil prices in the international market are currently half of what they used to be during the UPA rule, but petrol-diesel prices have reached an all-time high,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Attacking the government and clarifying rumours over high petrol and diesel prices in the state, Gehlot targeted the Centre in a series of tweets. He said that the claim of Rajasthan levying the highest tax on fuel prices is wrong.

“Some people spread the rumour that the Rajasthan government imposes the highest tax on petrol, so the prices are high here. Petrol in BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh is taxed more than Rajasthan, so the price of petrol in Jaipur is less than Bhopal,” he claimed.

He sought the clarify that it’s the Centre which is responsible for high fuel prices.

“The Modi government imposes excise duty of Rs 32.90 on petrol and Rs 31.80 per litre on diesel. Whereas during the UPA government in 2014 there was an excise duty of only Rs 9.20 on petrol and just Rs 3.46 on diesel. The Modi government should reduce excise duty in the interest of the public without delay,” said Gehlot.

The Rajasthan CM claimed that the Centre has continuously reduced the part of basic excise duty of the states.

“The Modi government has continuously reduced the basic excise duty on the part of the states and has only increased the centre’s additional excise duty and special excise duty to fill its treasury. This has caused the state governments to increase VAT to meet their economic requirement,” he said.

Gehlot said the economy of Rajasthan has been badly affected due to COVID-19 and the state’s revenue has decreased.

“Due to Covid, the state’s economy has been badly affected and the state’s revenue has decreased. But to give relief to the common people, the state government has reduced VAT by 2% last month itself. Instead of giving any such relief, the Modi government is increasing the prices of petrol and diesel every day,” he alleged.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.58 per litre (increase by 39 paise) and Rs 80.97 per litre (increase by 37 paise), respectively as of today.

