Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot assumes charge of office

Chief secretary D B Gupta, principal secretary to chief minister Kuldeep Ranka and other officers were present on the occasion.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took charge of his office at the secretariat here on Wednesday. Gehlot reached the secretariat and garlanded a Ganesh idol.

He then proceeded to the chief minister’s office and took charge. Chief secretary D B Gupta, principal secretary to chief minister Kuldeep Ranka and other officers were present on the occasion.