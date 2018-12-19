Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh

The Congress had promised in its election manifesto to waive off farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. (Photo source: Inc.in)

In a major development, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress had promised in its election manifesto to waive off farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after taking charge at the Secretariat in Jaipur on Wednesday, held meetings with officials to discuss waiving farm loans. The newly appointed CM had held meetings in this regard with the chief secretary and officials of the finance, agriculture and cooperative departments. Before taking charge, Gehlot offered flower tributes to a statue of Mahatama Gandhi and thereafter offered prayers at a Ganesh Temple on the Secretariat premises. Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Principal Secretary to chief minister Kuldeep Ranka and other senior officers were present on the occasion. He also met IAS and IPS officers who paid him courtesy visits.

Later, the chief minister met Governor Kalyan Singh and returned to the chief minister’s office to hold other meetings, the sources said. It was his first meeting with the governor after taking oath as the CM.