Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces Rs 3,500 unemployment allowance from March 1 for educated youth

Berojgari bhatta 2019: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces Rs 3,500 unemployment allowance from March 1

Rajasthan unemployment allowance: The Congress government in Rajasthan has announced to introduce an unemployment allowance from March 1 for educated unemployed youth. According to an announcement made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, educated unemployed youth in the state will get a monthly allowance of up to Rs 3,500.

The decision was announced by Gehlot on Thursday while inaugurating the students’ union office at the Rajasthan University. He informed that while unemployed educated boys will get Rs 3,000 per month, girls will get Rs 3,500.

“In my previous tenure as chief minister, we started unemployment allowance from Rs 600 per month to encourage youth. We had said in our manifesto that instead of Rs 600, we will give Rs 3,500. Tomorrow is February 1, and you start your countdown from tomorrow, as from March 1, everybody will get unemployment allowance of Rs 3,500. Boys will get Rs 3,000 while girls will receive Rs 3,500,” he said.

The government has also set criteria for this. Secretary (Employment) Rajesh Kumar Yadav informed that one has to be a resident of Rajasthan and a graduate from a university in the state with a family income up to Rs 2 lakh.

Candidates, who fall in the eligibility criteria, applying online will get the benefits, Yadav said, adding that guidelines for the scheme are currently being framed.

According to the government statement, there are around 1 lakh educated unemployed youth in Rajasthan who will get benefit from the move. Around 70,000 such youth are currently receiving the allowance.

The government will spend an estimated Rs 524 crore every year on the scheme.

The Congress party had in its election manifesto promised to provide Rs 3,500 unemployment allowance for educated unemployed youth. The BJP, on the other hand, had in its election document promised Rs 5,000 unemployment allowance.