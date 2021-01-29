Rajasthan Civic Body Election 2021: Results, schedule, candidates – All you need to know

There are a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters in these wards of which 15.47 lakh are men, 14.80 lakh are women and 56 in the other category. (PTI)

Rajasthan Civic Body Election 2021 Full Schedule, Candidates List, Political Parties: Polling for civic body polls in Rajasthan was held yesterday with around 76 per cent voters exercising their rights. The state election commission said that voting began at 8 AM and concluded at 5 PM. The elections were held keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols and adequate security arrangements were in place.

Here are some key details which you need to know about the Rajasthan Civic Body Election 2021:

Voting was held for 90 civic bodies in 20 districts. Of the 90 municipal bodies, 80 are municipalities, 9 are municipal councils and one municipal corporation.

The fate of 9,930 candidates have been sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). According to State Election Commission, the final voter turnout in the polls was 76.52 per cent.

Polling was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

A total of 5,253 polling stations were set up in 3,035 wards under 90 bodies. There are a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters in these wards of which 15.47 lakh are men, 14.80 lakh are women and 56 in the other category. A total of 22.84 lakh exercised their franchise in the election.

Around 30,000 personnel were deployed to ensure smooth polling. Counting of votes will take place from 9 am on January 31

Notification for the election of the chairperson will be issued on February 1. Nomination papers can be submitted till February 3. Polling for chairperson posts will be held from 7 am to 2 pm on February 7. Counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the polling. Election for the vice-chairperson will be held on February 8.

Earlier in December last year, the Congress had won 33 of 45 urban local bodies chairperson posts. Ten posts of chairperson were won by the BJP while independent candidates registered victory in two local bodies.