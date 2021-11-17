Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: Sachin Pilot bats for combination of youth and experience

Sachin Pilot also targeted the NDA government at the centre over issues including inflation and unemployment.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot today said that the party and the state government needs to move forward with a combination of experience and youth. Pilot’s remarks came a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised a state cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to reporters in Bhilwara today, Sachin Pilot said there are vacancies in the government as well as in the organisation. He also reiterated that youths and workers on the ground will have to be empowered ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, reported PTI.

“When they realise that they have full participation in the government then definitely we will be forming the government in 2023 again….If we make them participate in the government, it will be good for the party and the state as well. Youths will have new energy. Everyone has accepted this and the result will be visible in the days to come,” said Pilot who today travelled by road from Jaipur to Bhilwara. Pilot said that his fight is for those who struggled for the party and its victory in the elections.

Hitting out at the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje, Pilot said that it was the government of arrogance and the Congress government will have to set an example contrary to that.

Pilot also targeted the NDA government at the centre over issues including inflation and unemployment. He said the Congress is the only alternative to the BJP at the national level.

It may be recalled that Pilot was in Delhi a few days ago to meet party president Sonia Gandhi. Talking to the media after the meeting, Pilot had said that it’s crucial for Congress to retain Rajasthan in 2023 as there will be Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.