Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live: 15 ministers to take oath today as Congress strikes balance between Gehlot, Pilot

Updated: November 21, 2021 8:46 am

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier.

The new Rajasthan Cabinet will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the major reshuffle today. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier. Three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank.

Among the new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers are Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat. Those who will take oath as the new ministers of state on Sunday are Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Durha and Muralilal Meena. Among those from the Sachin Pilot camp who have been included in the ministry are Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena and Hemaram Chaudhary as cabinet ministers, besides Brijendra Ola and Murari Meena as ministers of state.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of three cabinet ministers -- Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind Singh Dotasra -- after all the 21 members of the Rajasthan cabinet resigned, sources said. The resignation of Sharma, Chaudhary and Dotasra was accepted as they hold party positions and the "one man, one post" formula has been applied in the state. Sharma has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Gujarat, Chaudhary as the AICC in-charge for Punjab and Dotasra is the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.
