Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Three ministers resign as Ashok Gehlot set to induct new faces

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had said that the cabinet rejig will take place soon.

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, three ministers had resigned yesterday. The ministers had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, offering to quit their posts and work for the party. These include Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. It was informed by Rajasthan Congress incharge and party general secretary Ajay Maken. The cabinet reshuffle comes after a go-ahead from party president Sonia Gandhi and the AICC.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot had visited Delhi to meet Gandhi and discuss the cabinet reshuffle among other issues. Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab. Two days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon. At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

