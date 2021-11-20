  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live Three ministers resign as Ashok Gehlot set to induct new faces

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Three ministers resign as Ashok Gehlot set to induct new faces

By: |
Updated: November 20, 2021 12:40:46 pm

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot had visited Delhi to meet Gandhi and discuss the cabinet reshuffle among other issues.

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle News Live UpdatesRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had said that the cabinet rejig will take place soon.

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, three ministers had resigned yesterday. The ministers had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, offering to quit their posts and work for the party. These include Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. It was informed by Rajasthan Congress incharge and party general secretary Ajay Maken. The cabinet reshuffle comes after a go-ahead from party president Sonia Gandhi and the AICC.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot had visited Delhi to meet Gandhi and discuss the cabinet reshuffle among other issues. Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab. Two days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon. At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

Read More

Live Blog

Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig live, Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle live updates, Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Live news, Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Today Live News, Rajasthan Cabinet news Live

Highlights

    12:40 (IST)20 Nov 2021
    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Ashok Gehlot to hold cabinet meeting at 5pm to discuss reshuffle

    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Ashok Gehlot to hold cabinet meeting at 5pm to discuss reshuffle

    12:28 (IST)20 Nov 2021
    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Sachin Pilot to meet Ajay Maken ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Sachin Pilot to meet Ajay Maken ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

    12:23 (IST)20 Nov 2021
    Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig Live: Oath taking ceremony likely to be held tomorrow

    Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig Live: Oath taking ceremony likely to be held tomorrow

    Speaking to reporters yesterday, Ajay Maken said, "I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi today, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed the desire to work for the party." He added, "The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party."
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Farm Laws: 32 farmer organisations from Punjab to meet today to discuss future actions; SKM to meet tomorrow
    2‘Sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra, don’t share stage with him’: Priyanka Gandhi writes to PM Modi
    3Repeal of farm laws defeat of arrogance of power; announcement made with eye on polls: Sena