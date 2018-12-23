Rajasthan Cabinet formation tomorrow, 20 ministers likely to be inducted

By: | Updated: December 23, 2018 5:10 PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will expand his Cabinet on Monday.

rajasthan cabinet formation, rajathan cabinet expansion, cm ashok gehlot, congress. reahul gandhi, rajasthan, sachin pilot, bsp, bjp, rasjathan assembly, rajasthan assembly seats, rajasthan cabinet expansion date, rajasthan cabinet expansion day and timeAshok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will expand his Cabinet on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The new ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Kalyan Singh at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. The decision about Cabinet formation comes a day after Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital. According to a PTI report, Rahul has given his consent for Cabinet expansion.

On last Monday, Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot had taken the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders of several other opposition parties.

In the recently held Assembly election, the Congress won 99 seats and enjoys the support of six BSP MLAs and lone RLD MLA. The BJP had won 73 seats in the 200-member House. However, the election in Ramgarh constituency was postponed due to the demise of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh.

This is Gehlot’s third term as Chief Minister of Rajasthan. previously he had headed the Congress governments between 1998-2003 and 2008-2013.

Both Gehlot and Pilot met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the issue of cabinet formation on Saturday. According to a report by news agency UNI, 20 ministers will be inducted in the state cabinet, giving equal representations to both camps.

Also read: Eminent jurist, former Mumbai mayor Nana Chudasama dies at 86 

After results were declared for the Rajasthan Assembly polls earlier this month, there were long deliberations on who will be the next chief minister. While Gehlot had been a two-time chief minister earlier, Pilot was the state unit president and also the young face of the party. After much discussions, Gehlot was given the top post while Pilot was made his deputy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Cabinet formation tomorrow, 20 ministers likely to be inducted
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition