Rajasthan Cabinet formation tomorrow, 20 ministers likely to be inducted

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will expand his Cabinet on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The new ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Kalyan Singh at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. The decision about Cabinet formation comes a day after Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital. According to a PTI report, Rahul has given his consent for Cabinet expansion.

On last Monday, Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot had taken the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders of several other opposition parties.

In the recently held Assembly election, the Congress won 99 seats and enjoys the support of six BSP MLAs and lone RLD MLA. The BJP had won 73 seats in the 200-member House. However, the election in Ramgarh constituency was postponed due to the demise of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh.

This is Gehlot’s third term as Chief Minister of Rajasthan. previously he had headed the Congress governments between 1998-2003 and 2008-2013.

Both Gehlot and Pilot met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the issue of cabinet formation on Saturday. According to a report by news agency UNI, 20 ministers will be inducted in the state cabinet, giving equal representations to both camps.

After results were declared for the Rajasthan Assembly polls earlier this month, there were long deliberations on who will be the next chief minister. While Gehlot had been a two-time chief minister earlier, Pilot was the state unit president and also the young face of the party. After much discussions, Gehlot was given the top post while Pilot was made his deputy.