Rajasthan Cabinet expansion LIVE Updates: 22 Congress MLAs, lone RLD MLA to take oath as Ministers today

Rajasthan Cabinet expansion Live Updates

Rajasthan Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: Days after taking over the charge of the state, Congress veteran and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will undertake the first exercise to expand his Cabinet. As many as 23 MLAs are expected to take oath as ministers on Monday. They will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Kalyan Singh. If reports are to go by, lone RLD MLA Subhash Garg will also be inducted in Gehlot’s Cabinet.

The swearing in ceremony is expected to be held at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, a PTI report said.

The decision on Cabinet formation was taken after Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur from Delhi on Sunday meeting after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders. During the meeting on Saturday, the names of Council of Ministers were finalised after rounds of discussion with Rahul and others.

