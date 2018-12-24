Rajasthan Cabinet expansion LIVE Updates: 22 Congress MLAs, lone RLD MLA to take oath as Ministers today

Rajasthan Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: Days after taking over the charge of the state, Congress veteran and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will undertake the first exercise to expand his Cabinet. As many as 23 MLAs are expected to take oath as ministers on Monday. They will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Kalyan Singh. If reports are to go by, lone RLD MLA Subhash Garg will also be inducted in Gehlot’s Cabinet.
The swearing in ceremony is expected to be held at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, a PTI report said.
The decision on Cabinet formation was taken after Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur from Delhi on Sunday meeting after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders. During the meeting on Saturday, the names of Council of Ministers were finalised after rounds of discussion with Rahul and others.
Highlights
Rajasthan Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: Ashok Gehlot can have maximum of 30 ministers
As per the rule, Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the Chief Minister. On December 17, Gehlot and Sachin Pilot had taken oath as the CM and Deputy, respectively, meaning a total of 28 Ministers can be inducted into the Cabinet. The Cabinet, once constituted today, will have some vacancies left which will be filled later.
Rajasthan Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: List of probable of Ministers
Those who are likely to take oath on Wednesday are BD Kalla, Raghu Sharma, Shanti Dhariwal, Lal Chand Kataria, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Parsadi Lal Meena, Vishvendra Singh, Harish choudhary, Ramesh Chand Meena, Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Udai Lal Anjana, Saleh Mohammad and Govind Singh Dotasara, Mamta Bhupesh, Arjun Singh Bamaniya, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Jully, Bhajanlal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav.
RLD's lone MLA Subhash Garg is also likely to take oath.
Rajasthan Cabinet ministers LIVE Updates: 23 Ministers to take oath
As many as 23 newly elected MLAs (22 Congress and one RLD) are expected to take oath as ministers. The Council of Ministers is likely to have 13 cabinet and 10 state ministers. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had taken oath on December 17.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot December 19 took charge of his office at the secretariat in Jaipur. Gehlot first offered his prayers at the temple situated inside the secretariat complex and then offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Gehlot is a lawmaker from Sardarpura constituency.
According to a PTI report, Congress observer for Rajasthan KC Venugopal, party general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey, the list of Council of Ministers was finalised after deliberations in which key party leaders were involved. Citing sources, the PTI report said that Rahul Gandhi intends to focus on having a cabinet with a majority being fresh faces. The new cabinet is expected to be a blend of the old and new guard and will give an opportunity to those who have not held ministerial portfolios in the past.