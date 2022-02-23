Rajasthan Budget 2022: CM Ashok Gehlot announces return of old pension scheme for government employees

CM Ashok Gehlot also proposed to conduct Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers (REET) in July 2022.

Presenting a populist Budget ahead of assembly elections in the state scheduled for next year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today announced plans to restore the old pension scheme for the state government employees who joined the service after January 1, 2004. The Congress chief minister also announced to withdraw the state government’s 2017 decision to cut the salary of the employees. Gehlot said that the employees who were appointed after January 1, 2004 will also get the benefits of the old pension scheme.

“We all know that the employees associated with government services should feel secure about the future, only then they can make their invaluable contribution towards good governance during the service period. Therefore, I announce to implement old pension scheme from the next year for all the employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004,” said Gehlot.

हम सभी जानते हैं सरकारी सेवाओं से जुड़े कर्मचारी भविष्य के प्रति सुरक्षित महसूस करें तभी वे सेवाकाल में सुशासन के लिए अपना अमूल्य योगदान दे सकते हैं।अतः 1 जनवरी 2004 और उसके पश्चात नियुक्त हुए समस्त कार्मिकों के लिए मैं आगामी वर्ष से पूर्व पेंशन योजना लागू करने की घोषणा करता हूं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 23, 2022

Besides this, Gehlot also made announcements related to healthcare and employment. The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. He said that 100 days of employment will be available in urban areas from the next year on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He also announced to make 125 days of employment available under MGNREGA instead of the existing scheme of 100 days.

He also announced to increase the health coverage under the state government’s ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family in a year. Gehlot announced an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for CM Krishak Saathi Yojna and Rs 2,700 crore for the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, which will benefit 5 lakh farmers.

For electricity consumers, 50 units free electricity for those using 100 units, Rs 3/per unit grant for all domestic consumers up to 150 units and Rs 2/unit grant for consumers of 150 to 300 units and above as per the slab. Gehlot also announced Rs 500 crore for SC-ST Development Fund and allocated Rs 100 crore for EWS families.

इसके साथ-साथ समस्त घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को 150 यूनिट तक 3 रुपए प्रति यूनिट तक अनुदान तथा 150 से 300 यूनिट तक के उपभोग पर 2 रुपए प्रति यूनिट अनुदान की घोषणा करता हूं। इस प्रकार 300 यूनिट प्रतिमाह से अधिक उपभोग करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को भी स्लैब के अनुसार छूट का लाभ प्राप्त हो सकेगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 23, 2022

The CM also announced to open one thousand Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools each in urban and rural areas. “To ensure the quality of education in the English medium, I announce to create a separate cadre of English medium teachers under all subjects. About 10 thousand English medium teachers will be recruited in these schools in the first phase,” said Gehlot.

अंग्रेजी माध्यम में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सभी विषयों के अंतर्गत इंग्लिश मीडियम शिक्षकों का पृथक से कैडर बनाने की घोषणा करता हूं। इन विद्यालयों में प्रथम चरण में लगभग 10 हजार अंग्रेजी माध्यम के शिक्षक भर्ती किए जाएंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 23, 2022

He also proposed to conduct Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers (REET) in July 2022 while saying that the exam will be conducted afresh but the old applicant won’t have to pay an application fee. “Along with this, the number of posts in the upcoming REET examination has been increased from 32 thousand to 62 thousand in view of more employment opportunities for the youth. During our tenure so far more than 1 lakh youth have been appointed and recruitment is under process for about 1 lakh 25 thousand posts,” said Gehlot while adding that the government will create about one lakh additional posts in various departments in the coming year.