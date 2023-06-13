The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a massive protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government Rajasthan over the exam paper leaks and allegations of corruption against it. The state unit of the BJP organised a protest march in Jaipur on Tuesday against the government.

Police used water cannons and barriers to stop the protestors from marching to the secretariat.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena accused the Rajasthan Chief Minister of corruption, before commencing of protest.

“Corruption is rampant under the Gehlot government. Sixteen papers of competitive exams were held in one year in Rajasthan and all of them were leaked. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has come and started an investigation, and therefore Gehlot is afraid,” Meena said.

Meena accused Gehlot of a scam of Rs 5,000 crore in the Department of Information and Technology and refusing permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with the exam paper leak case, earlier this month.

CM Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of misusing its power and conducting searches before the assembly elections.

He questioned the involvement of ED when the Anti-Corruption Bureau was doing a good job in investigating the exam-paper leak case.

The exam was cancelled after it was shared on social media, before the government’s teacher recruitment exam.