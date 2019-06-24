Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away at 75

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away (ANI Photo)

Rajasthan BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini today passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. He was 75 and was suffering from heart ailment. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed shock and said: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss.

May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 24, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said: “Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/KGvg99RhXK — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 24, 2019

Further details awaited.