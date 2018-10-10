Rajasthan Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to address Congress’ ‘Maha Sankalp’ rally in Bikaner today

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to election-bound Rajasthan will address a ‘Maha Sankalp’ rally in Bikaner today. As per the itinerary of Congress leader’s second-day visit, he will reach the Nal airport in Bikaner at 2 pm. Congress leader BD Kalla said that Rahul Gandhi will start his tour from the Guru Jambheshwar Dham in Mukam. He will also hold a road show from the airport to the Medical College Ground where he will address the rally.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the Congress had suffered massive drubbing in Bikaner division that comprises four districts — Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. The party was restricted to only three seats out of the 23 seats in the division. In Bikaner district, the party had won only 2 out of the 7 seats. While in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts, the Congress had lost all the 11 seats, it had won Sardarshahar seat in Churu.

On Tuesday, Rahul visited Mania village in Dholpur, the native place of BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Dholpur falls in the Bharatpur division that comprises four districts — Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur. Addressing a rally in the CM’s bastion, the Congress president questioned the Central and Rajasthan governments on the initiatives taken for the welfare of the poor, small traders and farmers in the last four years.



The Congress president also reiterated the Rafale charges that he has been levelling against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that it has now become clear that ‘the Prime Minister is a ‘chowkidar’ of industrialist Anil Ambani’. “Modi took him to France to sign the Rafale fighter jet deal and transferred Rs 45,000 crore in his pocket,” he said.

Rahul also compared the works done by the previous Congress-led UPA governments with the incumbent BJP-led NDA’s. He said that the Congress government had introduced the Right To Information Act, loan waiver of Rs 70,000 crore for farmers, midday meal scheme and MGNREGA. “Now, I question Modiji and Vasundharaji — what did you do for the poor, farmers and small traders in four-and-a-half years?” he asked.

“Rajasthan’s then CM had introduced a scheme for free medicines to the poor,” he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, he said that it should be renamed to ‘Beti Padhao and BJP MLA se Beti Bachao’.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will return to the power in Rajasthan, he said, “The new government will be of Congress workers, the poor, the farmers… the doors of the Chief Minister and Ministers will always remain open for the people.”

Rajasthan has a tradition of alternating power between the BJP and Congress every five years. This time also, several opinion polls have predicted that the two decades old practice of voting out the ruling party will continue. According to opinion poll carried out by ABP News-C Voter, the Congress party is likely to get 142 seats in the 200 chair Assembly. Another survey carried out by C fore has also predicted that the Congress will get 124-138 seats.

Elections in the state will be held in a single phase on December 7 and results will be declared on December 11. The tenure of Rajasthan Assembly will expire on January 20 next year.