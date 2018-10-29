Rajasthan assembly polls 2018: In Jaipur, Arvind Kejriwal exhorts people to vote for change

Rajasthan assembly polls 2018: Arvind Kejriwal asks people to vote for change (File photo)

With the Aam Aadmi Party testing its political fortunes in Rajasthan for the first time, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the people of the state to vote for change in the forthcoming election.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila ground in Jaipur, the AAP national convenor urged the people to defeat both the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and opposition Congress in the assembly polls. “People find no works in five years under one party’s rule, so vote for the other party. The defeated party is gain voted back to power after five years,” said Kejriwal, reports Hindustan Times.

Addressing the public gathering, the Delhi Chief Minister said that people in Delhi have voted for change and expressed their faith in AAP and given them five years to rule. Criticising the developmental works done by both BJP and Congress governments, Kejriwal said, “What the BJP and Congress could not do in last 70 years in Delhi, we did in three years and became a topic of discussion in the world,” reports HT.

Underlining the work done by his government at Delhi on infrastructure and education, Kejriwal said that the quality of education has improved. He said that the pass percentage in government schools has increased by 10 per cent. He also said that his government has not allowed the private schools to hike tuition fees. Lauding his work, Delhi Chief Minister said that the AAP government has reduced electricity bills by 50 per cent, provided free drinking water, provided free tests and treatment at government hospitals. The AAP national convenor also claimed that farmers were given compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage.

Addressing the rally, the AAP leader announced that if AAP is elected to power, it will give compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of martyrs and jobs to youths. “When all this can happen in Delhi, then why not in Rajasthan? So the key is with you. If you want, you can bring the change,” HT quoted Kejriwal as saying.