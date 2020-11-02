  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan Assembly passes three bills to counter Centre’s farm laws

By: |
November 2, 2020 8:52 PM

Replying to a debate on the farm bills, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that entire country is against the farm laws enacted by the Union government.

Farmers, farm laws, farm bills, rajasthan, rajasthan assembly, asok gehlot, rajasthan news, farmers in india, farm stressThe Congress brought the bills in the Rajasthan Assembly just to make their leaders in New Delhi happy, the BJP said.

The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed three bills by voice vote to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently. The BJP MLAs staged a walkout ahead of the voice vote. Replying to a debate on the farms bills, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that entire country is against the farm laws enacted by the Union government.

“I can say it with guarantee that all three farm laws will have to be withdrawn just like the Land Acquisition Act,” Dhariwal said. Defending the central laws, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the Centre’s farm laws were not introduced in Parliament all of a sudden. Kataria said the laws were made after taking into account recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, which talked about one nation, one market; contract farming; and abolition of indirect mandi taxes.

Related News

The Congress has brought the bills in the Rajasthan Assembly just to make their leaders in New Delhi happy, he said. “If someone has worked to bring a change in farmers’ life, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Kataria said.
Following the debate, the House passed the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020; and Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Assembly passes three bills to counter Centre’s farm laws
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamond merchant’s extradition case to enter final stages in UK court
2Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 9 others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh
3Bihar Election 2020: Phase-2 polling tomorrow! 1,500 candidates in fray for 94 seats – All you need to know