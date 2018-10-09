Rajasthan Assembly elections: All women’ polling booths to be set up in each seat, says Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar

On these booths, women will look after the complete election process, including security. (Reuters)

The Rajasthan chief electoral officer has decided to set up one ‘all women’ polling booth in each seat that will be completely managed by women in the upcoming Assembly elections. The state will go to the polls on December 7. Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said ‘all women’ booths are part of innovative steps taken by the commission.

On these booths, women will look after the complete election process, including security. District collectors have been asked to set up more ‘all women booths’ in the areas where more women employees are available, he added.

He said cVIGIL App is another innovative step taken by the commission to report violation of Model Code of Conduct, which will be resolved within 100 minutes.