The Rajasthan Assembly Elections of 2023 are imminent, as the state is set to join four others in the upcoming polls to elect 200 legislators who will serve in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. While the official date for the elections remains undisclosed, speculations abound that by the close of the year, Rajasthan will see a fresh Assembly taking shape.

In this electoral battleground, the Congress Party is poised to make a fervent bid to retain its grip on power, while the BJP strategizes to capitalize on any prevailing anti-incumbency sentiments. The two major political forces, Congress and BJP, have traditionally dominated Rajasthan’s political landscape. Nevertheless, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also poised to throw its hat into the ring, adding an element of intrigue to the proceedings.

Recalling the outcome of the 2018 elections, the Congress secured 99 seats, falling just two seats short of an outright majority. Meanwhile, the BJP clinched 73 seats, making them a formidable opposition force.

In preparation for these crucial elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has simplified the process of verifying one’s voter registration status and obtaining voter slips. These slips contain vital information such as polling booth details, election dates, and location, and can now be conveniently accessed through the Election Commission’s official website.

To acquire your Voter Slip, follow these user-friendly steps:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website at https://www.nvsp.in.

Select the “Search in Electoral Roll” option.



A new webpage will appear, offering two distinct methods for verifying your presence in the voter list:

a. First Option: Search by Details:

Enter your name, father’s or husband’s name, age/date of birth, and gender.

Specify your state, district, and assembly constituency.

b. Second Option: Search using EPIC Number (voter ID card number):

Input your EPIC number (voter ID card number) and state.

Upon entering these details, the website will furnish your voter information based on the criteria you provided. In the event that your name does not appear on the voter list, a ‘no record found’ response will be displayed.

Alternatively, you can verify your name on the voter list through SMS:

Compose a message with the word “EPIC.”

Include your voter ID card number in the message.

Send the message to either 9211728082 or 1950.

Your polling station number and name will be promptly displayed on your mobile screen. However, if your name is not found in the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply. This streamlined process empowers voters to ensure their participation in Rajasthan’s crucial Assembly Elections of 2023.