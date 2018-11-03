Rajasthan Assembly election: Opinion poll predicts rout for BJP, majority for Congress under Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Assembly election: Opinion poll predicts rout for BJP, majority for Congress under Sachin Pilo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is unlikely to retain power in the state in upcoming assembly elections. According to the latest opinion poll, the Congress appears to be making a comeback in the state.

The opinion conducted by India TV-CNX predicted that the Congress is likely to get 115 seats in the 200 members House whereas the BJP is likely to bag 75 seats. The BSP of Mayawati is likely to get 2 seats.

In terms of vote share, the pre-poll survey predicted that the Congress under the leadership of party’s state unit president Sachin Pilot is likely to get 43.5% votes. The BJP is likely to 40.37% votes whereas BSP may get 2.58% vote. ‘Others’ are likely to get 13.55%.

In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, the BJP had won a massive majority with 163 seats (45.17% vote share) and Congress winning just 21 seats (33.07% vote share). The BSP had won 3 seats.

When participants were asked whom they want to see as next Chief Minister, a whopping 32% respondents said that they want Congress’ state unit president Sachin Pilot as the next CM. Only 25.25% people said that they once again want to see Raje sitting at the helm of the state affairs. Nearly 30% of the respondents said that they want Ashok Gehlot to become the CM in case the Congress wins.

To a question about CM Raje’s performance, 48% said ‘poor’ whereas 35% said they are satisfied with her work. Only 12% said her performance in the last five years was ‘average’. Rest 5% said that ‘can’t say’.

When asked what issues will dominate the elections this time, 35% respondents mentioned unemployment as the biggest issue. 27% of the participants said that development in the state will also be the key factor during the elections.

To a question about the Raje government’s handling of Padmavat controversy and Anand Pal Singh’s encounter, respondents gave thumbs down to the ruling BJP. 65% people said that they are dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the Padmavat controversy. Nearly 55% of them said the Pal’s encounter has hurt the image of Raje. Only 1% said that the Rafale deal issue will dominate the upcoming state elections.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on December 7. Results will be declared on December 11. Out of 200 seats, 34 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 25 for Scheduled Tribe. The tenure of the current Assembly expires on January 20, 2019.