Rajasthan Assembly election Live Updates: Polling to begin shortly; it’s make or break contest for BJP, Congress

Rajasthan Assembly election Live Updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Assembly election Live Updates: After a high-octane election campaign by political heavyweights, mainly from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, polling is set to take place for Rajasthan Assembly Election today. While BJP is looking to debunk the anti-incumbency factor, Congress wrest the control of the state which has 25 Lok Sabha seats. Voters will exercise their franchise in 51,687 polling booths across 199 assembly seats. As per reports, there is a direct face-off between BJP and Congress in as many as 130 seats. However, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and rebels who are contesting against official party candidates may prove to be a game-changer.

Incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has exuded confidence that she would be elected as the state’s chief minister once again. Congress, on the other hand, Congress has played cards close to chest. If it wins, the party is likely to choose between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Sachin Pilot for the top post in the state. In the legislative assembly House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25. The magnitude of the Rajasthan polls can be gauged from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 12 rallies and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has attended nine in the state.